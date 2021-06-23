Cancel
After a dramatic Game 1, Nats look to sweep the two-game series vs. Phillies

 9 days ago

RHP Erick Fedde (4–4, 3.33) | RHP Vince Velasquez (2–2, 4.44) Wed., June 23, 2021 | 1:05 p.m. | Game #71 / Road #32. TV: MASN | Radio: 106.7 The Fan / Nationals Radio Network. WHAT A NIGHT. The Washington Nationals opened their six-game road trip with a 3–2 win...

