Supervisors approve plan for high-speed internet
The Mathews County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the Mathews Broadband Advisory Board’s plan to develop high-speed internet for the entire county. The plan includes construction of two communications towers—one at the Mathews Volunteer Rescue Squad building on Cricket Hill Road and the other at the Bohannon Fire Station on East River Road. It also includes the installation of 18 repeaters, nine for each tower, at various sites around the county.www.gazettejournal.net