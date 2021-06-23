Cancel
Technology

How one founder realized satellite internet didn’t have to be fast or expensive to be useful

By Darrell Etherington
TechCrunch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week’s episode of Found, Sara walks us through how she went from an engineering career that included stints at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Google, to building Swarm as a first-time founder and CEO. We covered a range of topics including how Sara and Ben decided who would be CEO, what it’s like leading a small but growing team, and how to evaluate your decisions as a founder, and commit to a course of action to move forward.

