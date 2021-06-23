Rainbow Macramé Wall Hangings Dazzle With Intricate Knots of All Kinds

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. One key aspect of theatrical storytelling that Bay Street Theater excels at is immersion—transporting its audience to the famous David Frost interview with Richard Nixon or to the harrowing Hollywood Blacklist trials of the 1940s and ’50s—and it accomplishes this not through the enviable acting chops of its stars alone, but also through the projection designers’ ingenious visual displays that elevate the level of immersion to another level. Now for his curatorial debut at the theater, Bay Street Artistic Associate Josh Wilder is pushing these behind-the-scenes supporting players into the spotlight with a new, outdoor video performance series titled Wonder/Wall.