Rainbow Macramé Wall Hangings Dazzle With Intricate Knots of All Kinds
Jakarta-based artist Agnes Hansella creates macramé wall hangings with dazzling twisted texture and radiating rainbow colors. Although the craft is perhaps best recognized as retro-inspired plant hangers, Hansella produces monumental works that showcase the intricate knotting and variety of textures all made using the same material. Her pieces include rows of chain-like columns as well as lattice motifs and a lot of fringe. Sometimes, specific areas of hand-dyed color or knotting create eye-catching designs within a design.mymodernmet.com