A new placemaking initiative in Wichita funded by a national grant will help give a few downtown businesses a little more curb appeal. In a partnership with the city, Downtown Wichita was one of 63 recipients of a $75,000 Our Town Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. The funding will support a new initiative called the Front Porch Project, which will pair local artists with business owners to come up with a creative outdoor extension of their storefronts.