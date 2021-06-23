Cancel
Business

Tompkins Trust Company welcomes Stacy Merrill as Vice President, Residential Lending Manager

FingerLakes1
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTompkins Trust Company has hired Stacy Merrill as Vice President, Residential Lending Manager. She will report to Greg Hartz, President and CEO of Tompkins Trust Company. Merrill joined the Trust Company in May 2021 and brings over 25 years of experience in the financial industry to this role. She will be responsible for leading Tompkins Trust Company’s residential mortgage activity in Central New York.

