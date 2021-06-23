Cancel
VIDEO: Texas State Aquarium cares for stranded young dolphin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
fox4news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - A stranded young dolphin is being nursed back to health by the Texas State Aquarium. A male bottlenose dolphin calf was admitted to the Texas State Aquarium in Corpus Christi on June 18 after being found stranded north of Goose Island State Park. The aquarium said...

