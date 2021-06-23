Republicans and Ed Smyth Big Losers In Working Families Primary- Appears Democrat’s Big Winners
In an attempt to seek and retain the Working Families line, Ed Smyth Republicans candidates fail big time. Smyth’s master plan failed miserably, and he has denied it was even his plan. According to the Board of Elections unofficial results posted online Ed’s Republican’s candidates (Ed’s Para-legal)Marissa Anderson got only 5 votes verse 114 for Rebecca Sanin democratic candidate, for the supervisors position.thehuntingtonian.com