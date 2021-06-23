Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Republicans and Ed Smyth Big Losers In Working Families Primary- Appears Democrat’s Big Winners

By Nicholas Wieland
thehuntingtonian.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an attempt to seek and retain the Working Families line, Ed Smyth Republicans candidates fail big time. Smyth’s master plan failed miserably, and he has denied it was even his plan. According to the Board of Elections unofficial results posted online Ed’s Republican’s candidates (Ed’s Para-legal)Marissa Anderson got only 5 votes verse 114 for Rebecca Sanin democratic candidate, for the supervisors position.

thehuntingtonian.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democratic Primary#Democratic Candidate#Ed Smyth Big Losers#Working Families#The Board Of Elections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Electionssaratogaspringspolitics.com

Unendorsed Candidates Sweep Working Families Party Primary

The results of the recent primary for the Working Families Party (WFP)is yet another grim example of the decline of ethics in general and politics in particular. The Republican Party through its surrogates has swept the Working Families Party line in Saratoga Springs and in so doing denied Democratic candidates the additional line.
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Working Families Party points to Primary Day successes

The Working Families Party this week notched some key victories in upstate mayoral races, upsetting incumbents in Democratic primaries, as well as at least a half dozen women of color winning their contests for the New York City Council. The WFP on Thursday touted their success with India Walton, the...
Madison, NJnewjerseyhills.com

LETTER: Madison Council Democratic Primary winners say thanks

TO THE EDITOR: We strongly believe that every voter should be heard and every vote counts. So we wanted to take a brief moment to thank not only those who cast their votes for us, but also each and everyone who voted in the June 8th primary. Madison Democratic voter...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

NYC Board of Elections throws mayoral primary into chaos by counting test ballots

(CNN) — The campaign to become New York City's next mayor has come in for another twist. On Tuesday, the City Board of Elections released new numbers that suggested Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams' lead in the Democratic primary had narrowed in the first set of tabulated ranked-choice voting results. Former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia, in this preliminary count, had nearly closed the gap, giving Adams a two-point lead.
New York City, NYNPR

NYC's Democratic Mayoral Primary Winner To Be Decided By Ranked-Choice System

On Tuesday, voters in New York City cast ballots in the Democratic primary for mayor. And it was the first time that the city used a ranked-choice voting system. Former police captain Eric Adams is leading primary night returns for the Democratic nomination for New York City mayor. But under the new ranked-choice voting system the city is using, this race is far from over. Member station WNYC's Brigid Bergin reports.
Albany, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Sheehan projected winner in Albany primary over Democratic challenger

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan coasted to a comfortable win Tuesday over her Democratic primary challenger, the Rev. Valerie Faust. Sheehan, a two-term incumbent, is projected to win the Democratic primary against Faust by a margin of 61% to 34% with all precincts reporting. Sheehan is seeking another four-year term to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DNC chair hits Cruz over Biden criticism: 'You aren't qualified enough to tie his shoes'

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Jaime Harrison condemned GOP Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) for comparing President Biden ’s policies to the “incompetence” of former President Carter’s administration. Cruz reiterated his analogy of Biden as “Jimmy Carter 2.0” in a Thursday interview on “Fox News Primetime.”. “We’re five months into the...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Trump-district Democrats post big fundraising hauls

Democrats in House districts carried by Donald Trump last year raked in cash during the second quarter, as they prepare for challenges that could determine majority control of their chamber. Why it matters: The Democrats in these six "crossover" districts are some of the most vulnerable in the country. Their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails jobs numbers, gets testy with questions

President Biden on Friday hailed a new report showing the U.S. added 850,000 jobs in June, describing it as “historic progress” that he attributed to his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package signed into law in March. He also grew impatient while fielding several questions about the withdrawal of U.S. troops...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court dumps border wall funding case

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected an appeal from former President Donald Trump to rule against funding used for the wall along the southern border. In an unsigned order, the court sent the case back to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit with instructions to vacate its judgments. It also instructed a district court in the case to "consider what further proceedings are necessary and appropriate in light of the changed circumstances in this case," namely that Trump is no longer president.