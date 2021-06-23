Essay winner
Alexandra Byser, a rising seventh grader at Peasley Middle School, won the American Legion Post 75 Middle School Essay Contest with her essay on “I Like Living in America Because.” Her entry went on to win at the district level and took first place at the state level. The state win brought her a $250 award and an award for her social studies teacher, Brad Jeffrey. Shown with Alexandra, above center, are, from left, Post 75 representatives Rick Ward, Ralph Jordan and Robert Berry, Jeffrey, school division superintendent Walter Clemons and Alexandra’s parents, Michael and Laura Byser.www.gazettejournal.net