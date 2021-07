Striking out in bids to score a human resources position with area manufacturing firms, Sandra Parker instead went to work for the Industrial Management Council. Parker, who succumbed June 5 at 75, less than a month after being diagnosed with metastatic cancer, went on to become the IMC’s vice president and then president. Later, she helped ease the manufacturers association’s merger with its onetime parent, the Greater Metro Rochester Chamber of Commerce Inc., healing a breach that had dated to mid-1940s and over time had devolved into an at-times uneasy truce as both groups courted businesses as members.