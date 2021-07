Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. For years there has always been a debate on whether or not college athletes should be able to capitalize off of their own name or not. In recent news, this will all change. The NCAA made an announcement, announcing college athletes can now strike endorsement deals, profit off their social media accounts, sell autographs and in other words make money from their names, images and likenesses, and potentially directing millions of dollars to college athletes every year.