Santa Barbara’s Parklet-Palooza Rocks On

By Tyler Hayden
Santa Barbara Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe idea was dead on arrival, to force city restaurants still recovering from the financial bite of COVID-19 to redesign and reconstruct their outdoor parklets in a more uniform “Santa Barbara style.” The proposal came from City Hall staff, who said they had received complaints from local architects that the parklets — quickly built at the height of the pandemic when indoor dining was prohibited — don’t conform with the community’s “high aesthetic standards.”

