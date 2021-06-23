Hotel Industry: A Wave of Bankruptcies Remains Possible in Switzerland

A native of Emilia Romagna, a region known as the bread-basket of Italy, Paolo Lavezzini decided he wanted to become a chef when he was a child. He says, “I realise this is an Italian cliché, but I cannot help but say that I was inspired by my grandmother, who raised me. I remember waking up with the scent of tomato sauce and seeing pots on the stove and windows fogged up with condensation.” After a brief stint as a soccer player, he had his first experience in the best fine restaurants on the Tuscan coast when he was only 16 years old. He later honed his culinary skills in some of Europe’s most prestigious Michelin-starred restaurants including Alain Ducasse*** at the Plaza Athénée in Paris, and Enoteca Pinchiorri*** in Florence where he worked for seven years. Lavezzini was chef at the Plaza de Russie in Viareggio (Lucca), and then in 2012 he moved to Brazil as executive chef for the five star luxury Hotel Fasano in Rio de Janeiro. The hotel’s restaurant was recognised as “the best Italian restaurant” in Brasil. In 2018, Lavezzini joined the former Four Seasons Hotel São Paulo as part of its preopening team and led the restaurant Neto as Executive Chef.