Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Whiskey Riff Raff with John R. Miller

By Whiskey Riff Raff
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FyP7h_0adELJIW00

John R. Miller joins the podcast to discuss his upcoming album Depreciated, working with Tyler Childers, growing up in West Virginia, the struggles of the road, drinking vodka for breakfast, moving to Nashville and getting sober, psychedelics, accidentally doing DMT, sustainable gardening and more.

The podcast is available everywhere. Download the podcast on Apple Podcasts by searching “Whiskey Riff Raff” or click here.

We’re also available on Spotify and wherever else you can listen to podcasts.

Cheers, y’all.

Audio

Community Policy
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

56K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Childers
Person
Riff Raff
Person
John R.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vodka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
WWEPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff Raff with Travis Tritt

The legendary Travis Tritt joins us to talk his iconic “WWE/WCW” style back in the day, his new album Set In Stone, smoking in bars and payphones, still getting nervous before a show, inexperienced new artists, writing your own songs, “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive,” Twitter trolls, tequila shots with Guy Fieri, the career-changing advice Waylon Jennings gave him, recording with Dave Cobb, touring with Brooks & Dunn, the Kentucky Derby and more.
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (7/2/21)

Happy Friday. This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have new tunes from Riley Green, Flatland Cavalry, Jesse Daniel, Aaron Lewis, Midland, Randall King, Jon Wolfe, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Mike and the Moonpies, Toby Keith, Jason Isbell, Yola, Trisha Yearwood, and more. Turn it up, tell your friends, and as always, make sure to subscribe to the official Whiskey Riff Channel for more great country music playlists. Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Music And […] The post Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (7/2/21) first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Jesse Daniel Releases Steel-Soaked Heartbreaker, “Lookin’ Back”

Jesse Daniel has been putting out some heaters, and that trend continues today, as he released a brand new single in “Lookin’ Back.” We’ve all been there. In one way or another we’ve had some kind of encounter where one partner didn’t realize what they had, leaving the other in the dust. Next thing you know, it’s full-on regret. Daniel captures this scene perfectly, mixing in that good old fashioned twang and some of that beautiful pedal steel that we’ve […] The post Jesse Daniel Releases Steel-Soaked Heartbreaker, “Lookin’ Back” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MusicPosted by
Classic Rock Q107

Alex Lifeson Preps New Song With Tom Morello and Kirk Hammett

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson recently participated in a virtual guitar summit with Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and Metallica’s Kirk Hammett. The song will appear on a work Morello is currently assembling. “I think this is a project that he’s working on with a bunch...
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson Opens Up About How It ‘Felt Different’ Writing Unforgettable Hit ‘Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)’

No other song stirs up emotions quite like Alan Jackson’s “Where Were You.”. Released two months after the terror attacks on September 11, Jackson’s song spoke to how everyone felt upon receiving the tragic and earth-shaking news. Nearly twenty years since the attacks and the song’s release, the country music legend joined Kelleigh Bannen on Essentials Radio on Apple Music Country to discuss his experience writing the award-winning ballad.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: Waylon Jennings Tops the Charts With ‘Amanda’ in 1979

Waylon Jennings scored his ninth No. 1 hit when “Amanda” topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on June 30, 1979. Waylon was on a roll in the late 1970s. Country’s favorite “outlaw” copped a string of No. 1 hits in 1977 (“Luckenbach, Texas” and “The Wurlitzer Prize”) and 1978 (“Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys” and “I’ve Always Been Crazy”). Waylon kept the momentum going with the release of “Amanda” in April 1979.
MusicPosted by
102.7 KORD

Top 5 Cole Swindell Songs

Cole Swindell learned his first lessons about the music industry by watching other country artists from behind a merch table. From there he moved into writing hit songs for the likes of Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett before kicking off his own successful recording career. With his three studio albums...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

10 Songs to Play at Your 4th of July BBQ

As this holiday weekend approaches, everyone is getting amped up to celebrate Independence Day! Whether you’re planning a barbecue or a poolside party, it’s important to have a fun playlist that all your guests can sing along to. To take some of the pressure off, we’ve curated a list of the top ten songs to put on queue at your party this 4th of July.
MusicStereogum

Daniel Lanois – “Torn Again” (Feat. Leonard Cohen)

Daniel Lanois is back with a new single, “Torn Again,” featuring a posthumous vocal from the legendary Leonard Cohen. This follows Lanois’ album that came out earlier this year, Heavy Sun, and it captures an even darker, rawer atmosphere. With sparse instrumentation and spoken-word delivery, it resembles Thanks For The Dance, the posthumous Cohen album that further pared down the sound of his 2016 farewell You Want It Darker.
Musicguitar.com

The Genius Of… Girlfriend by Matthew Sweet

The ‘sophomore slump’. The ‘difficult third album’. There’s no shortage of handy clichés rolled out to characterise the supposed challenges an artist after that first flush of success… but Matthew Sweet didn’t even get to that first base in the first place. Sweet, Nebraska-born but also a college years scenester...