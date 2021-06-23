Whiskey Riff Raff with John R. Miller

John R. Miller joins the podcast to discuss his upcoming album Depreciated, working with Tyler Childers, growing up in West Virginia, the struggles of the road, drinking vodka for breakfast, moving to Nashville and getting sober, psychedelics, accidentally doing DMT, sustainable gardening and more.

