PAX West 2021 Returns As An In-Person Event This September
Event organizers Penny Arcade and Reed Exhibitions confirmed that PAX West will return as a physical in-person event from September 3-6. The organizers said in a press release that PAX West 2021 will "adhere to detailed health and safety guidelines," which are said to be revealed before the September show takes place. Meanwhile, event coordinators are "working with venue officials, local governments, and health authorities to determine [total] capacity, which will be reduced, and ensure a safe setting."www.gamespot.com