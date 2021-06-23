PAX West 2021 Returns As An In-Person Event This September

Penny Arcade and ReedPop have revealed more details about the return of the in-person version of PAX West 2021 happening in September. After having to cancel six shows in a row and covert a few of them into online events in the pandemic (like the upcoming PAX Online East happening July 15th-18th), the two companies are set on bringing the original PAX event back as the first gaming convention to return since early 2020. Organizers are working with venue officials, local governments, and health authorities at the moment to determine event capacity, which will be reduced and will more than likely require proof that you have been vaccinated to enter. Details for those guidelines are coming soon. But plans are already being set in motion for those who wish to attend to do so. For those looking to attend, four-day badges for PAX West 2021 will sell for $230, while individual day badges will sell for $60 each.