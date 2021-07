Spotted: the Gossip Girl reboot cast having the time of their lives at the show's NYC premiere. On Wednesday, the stars of the upcoming HBO Max series stepped out on the pink carpet and stole our hearts in the process. Dressed in fashionable clothes even Blair and Serena would be jealous of, stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Whitney Peak, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Savannah Smith and more showed off their tight-knit bond as they shared hugs and laughs in front of the cameras. Though the voice of Gossip Girl herself, Kristen Bell, wasn't in attendance, the sweet bond between the cast members is enough to make up for it.