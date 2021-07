Evan Mast, aka E.VAX, returns with the news of his self-titled album due out in August and a music video for his latest single, “Karst.”. Just a few weeks ago, Evan Mast, aka E.VAX, unleashed his music video for “Rabindra” and helped ignite the passion of creating music back into the world. Finally, after a decade of touring and creating electronic rock as half of Ratatat in a perfect fusion, the audio-visual mastermind announces masterful news of an entire album due for release on August 27 via Because Music. This week, he unveiled a new single “Karst,” from his self-titled album accompanied by a music video for the track.