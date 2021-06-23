Priest douses bishops with acid in Athens

THE MAD FLURRY of art openings in the wake of Greece’s six-month lockdown began with a showdown: an exhibition of sculptures by Blind Adam (Thanos Kyriakidis) in the catacombs of the Russian Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity was shut down at the last minute by the head priest, Father Synesius Victoratos. “I do not know much about art, but all the works are black and look like pagan talismans,” he reasoned. “We apologize for the inconvenience, but our patrons are conservative.” Funded by the NEON Organization, the show, titled “The End. After Before,” had already wended through a rigorous approval process by the Archaeological Service and Archdiocese of Athens, but the Ministry of Culture deferred to the autonomy of the church. The chief object of concern was Metamorphosis—a squamous, shimmery serpent poised to pounce in a corner of the former temple to Apollo.