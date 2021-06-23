Cancel
Religion

Priest douses bishops with acid in Athens

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 9 days ago

ATHENS (Reuters) – Police have arrested a priest who attacked metropolitan bishops at the Petraki Monastery in Athens on Wednesday by dousing them with acid. The seven bishops, who were meeting to consider deposing the priest, suffered burns on their faces and hands and were rushed to hospital. A guard...

rock947.com
#Acid#Dousing#Bishops#Reuters#The Petraki Monastery
Athens
Europe
