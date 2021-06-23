How DeSclafani, Giants reacted to umps' sticky stuff checks
On a night when Wander Franco -- the consensus top prospect in baseball the past two years -- hit a homer in his big league debut, MLB made sure the headlines focused elsewhere. The clumsy rollout of the new foreign substance rules led to some awkward scenes around the game, including Sergio Romo pulling his pants down, Max Scherzer getting into a heated argument with Joe Girardi and Clayton Kershaw wondering what we're all doing here.www.nbcsports.com