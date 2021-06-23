Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Eighteen congressional incumbents not running for reelection in 2022

By Ethan Rice
Posted by 
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sl5Mx_0adEKZ4H00

As of June 2021, 18 members of Congress—five members of the U.S. Senate and thirteen members of the U.S. House—have announced they will not seek re-election in 2022. Ten members—five senators and five representatives—have announced their retirement.

All five retiring Senate members are Republicans, and of the retiring House members, three are Democrats and two are Republicans. Eight U.S. House members are running for other offices. Three Republicans and two Democrats are running for U.S. Senate, one Republican and one Democrat are running for governor, and one Republican is running in a different district. No U.S. Senate members are running for other offices.

Reps. Val Demings (D) and Vicky Hartzler (R) were the most recent congressional members to announce they would not seek reelection. On June 9, Demings announced that she would challenge Sen. Marco Rubio (R) for one of Florida’s U.S. Senate seats rather than seek reelection in Florida’s 10th Congressional District. Hartzler, who represents Missouri’s 4th Congressional District, announced on June 10 that she is running for U.S. Senate to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt (R).

Between 2011 and December 2020, 245 members of Congress announced they would not run for re-election. Fifty-five members did not run for re-election in the 2018 cycle (three Senators and 52 members of the House), the most in any cycle in that period. Forty members did not run for re-election in 2020 (four Senators and 36 members of the House), the fewest in that period.

Community Policy
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

99
Followers
222
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicky Hartzler
Person
Val Demings
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Roy Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Incumbents#The U S Senate#The U S House#Republicans#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionBemidji Pioneer

Anthem singer Mark Lindquist plans to run for Rep. Fischbach's 7th Congressional District seat

Mark Lindquist, 39, announced Thursday, July 1, that he plans to run as a Democrat for Minnesota’s 7th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. That congressional district encompasses almost the entire western third of the state and is currently represented by Michelle Fischbach, a Republican who’s served as a Minnesota state senator and, more recently, lieutenant governor.
Congress & Courtsccenterdispatch.com

Brindisi rules out run to reclaim congressional seat in 2022

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi says he won't run to reclaim his congressional seat in 2022. The Democrat conceded in February after New York officials certified Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney’s razor-thin victory in the November 2020 election. Brindisi thanked supporters in an email Thursday from his...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Surge Of Republican Women To Run For House In 2022

As Republicans look to overcome Democrats’ narrow majority in the House, a wave of GOP women have announced plans to run for seats in the lower chamber in 2022. More Republican women have said they will run for the House at this stage than any recent election cycle, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing data from the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).
Post-Journal

Incumbents On Notice After Primary

Within one week, India Walton who considers herself a Democratic socialist has changed the political landscape of Western New York. The once barely known challenger did everything right in winning the Democratic primary for Buffalo mayor on June 22. So stunned was the campaign of incumbent Byron Brown, it did...
HealthPosted by
Ballotpedia News

Documenting America’s Path to Recovery #278: July 1, 2021

Welcome to Documenting America’s Path to Recovery. Today we look at:. We are committed to keeping you updated on everything from mask requirements to vaccine-related policies. We will keep you abreast of major developments—especially those affecting your daily life. Want to know what we covered yesterday? Click here. Since our...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails jobs numbers, gets testy with questions

President Biden on Friday hailed a new report showing the U.S. added 850,000 jobs in June, describing it as “historic progress” that he attributed to his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package signed into law in March. He also grew impatient while fielding several questions about the withdrawal of U.S. troops...
Electionssouthdadenewsleader.com

Losner Launches Reelection Campaign

With what could be called a unique and challenging first term through the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic, Homestead Mayor Steve Losner held a kick-off campaign event on June 24 at the Waterstone Bay Clubhouse. When asked about his first term served during a pandemic, Losner noted he was pleased...
ReligionPosted by
Fox News

Critics skewer CNN's Don Lemon for saying adoptions should be handled by the state, not churches

CNN anchor Don Lemon was skewered by critics Wednesday after he claimed adoptions should be handled by the state and not by churches. The left-wing host was responding to a recent Supreme Court decision siding with Catholic Social Services (CSS), a Catholic adoption agency, in a dispute with the city of Philadelphia over not allowing same-sex couples to participate in their adoption program.
Dane County, WIPosted by
Ballotpedia News

Special election on Aug. 10 for Dane County Board of Supervisors seat will be write-in only after no candidates file to run

No candidates have filed to run in the special election for Dane County Board of Supervisors District 20 in Wisconsin. The filing deadline passed on June 18. The special general election will still be held on Aug. 10. Voters will be able to vote for write-in candidates only, according to the Dane County Clerk’s Office. The primary election scheduled for July 13 was canceled.
New York City, NYPosted by
Forbes

The Trumps Have Always Been Cheap. Now It May Cost Them

Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg walked into a New York City courtroom Thursday in handcuffs to face 15 counts of financial crimes, including fraud, conspiracy and grand larceny. And even though Donald Trump, whose business also faced 10 counts, wasn’t there physically, his presence loomed over everything. Including the nickel-and-dime details of the alleged crimes.
Congress & CourtsAlbert Lea Tribune

GOP senators signal they may fire some Walz cabinet members

GOP Sen. Michelle Benson wouldn’t name the commissioners who might be in danger when pressed by Democratic senators. But she said Republicans plan to “remain vigilant and attentive to the governor’s appointments” when the Senate reconvenes on Tuesday. The Senate has confirmed only two of Walz’s cabinet members, and it...