Apple releases Mark Ronson docu-series trailer

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the Sound with Mark Ronson premieres July 30th on Apple TV+. Apple has released the official trailer for Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson, a new six-part docu-series that examines sound creation and the revolutionary technology that has shaped music as we know it. Hailing from Academy Award-winning producer Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom) and hosted by Mark Ronson, an internationally renowned DJ and an Oscar, Golden Globe and seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist and producer, Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson will make its global debut on Friday, July 30th, exclusively on Apple TV+.

themusicuniverse.com
