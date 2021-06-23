Apple releases Mark Ronson docu-series trailer

The eighth episode of The FADER Uncovered, a new podcast series in which host Mark Ronson talks with the world’s most impactful musicians, is coming on Monday, June 28. This week Mark is joined by the genre-spanning superstar Santigold. Ronson and Santi, friends for over two decades, talk about her genre-spanning 2008 debut album and its unforgettable singles “Creator” and "L.E.S. Artistes." Santi goes back in time to discuss her first band, the punk group Stiffed, and her days as a regular performer at CBGBs, as well as her transition into becoming an unlikely popstar in the mid-2000s. Later on Santi fills Mark in on upcoming album Spirituals, her first new music since 2016.