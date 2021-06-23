Apple releases Mark Ronson docu-series trailer
Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson premieres July 30th on Apple TV+. Apple has released the official trailer for Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson, a new six-part docu-series that examines sound creation and the revolutionary technology that has shaped music as we know it. Hailing from Academy Award-winning producer Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom) and hosted by Mark Ronson, an internationally renowned DJ and an Oscar, Golden Globe and seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist and producer, Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson will make its global debut on Friday, July 30th, exclusively on Apple TV+.themusicuniverse.com