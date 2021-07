I was diagnosed (for want of a better word) with vitiligo when I was just four. After falling over and scraping my knees one too many times, I began to develop white patches of skin in the place of the scabs. Thinking they were just scars at first, my mum didn’t really think much of it until they started to grow. That’s when she took me to my GP, who was very dismissive, and after some stern persuasion from my mum I was sent to a dermatologist.