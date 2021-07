After January 2022, sports betting will officially be legal in the state of Ohio. College athletes can be paid for the use of their names, faces, and pictures of themselves. The bill will allow for 53 more licenses to be given for those who want to bet on professional and college sports. 25 of the licenses will be given to casinos and racetracks who could partner with companies that would make betting online available. 33 licenses will be given to these actually standing buildings.