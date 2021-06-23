Cancel
Newport, RI

After death of URI student in Newport, R.I. lawmakers are looking to build a short-term rental registry

By Alexa Gagosz
Boston Globe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWPORT, R.I. — Earlier this month, a 22-year old University of Rhode Island student was killed after being stabbed in the neck during an altercation. The stabbing took place during a fight at a rental home in Newport, which was the scene of a house party that night. The rental was booked through a third-party website — something lawmakers say does not allow for proper vetting of renters and makes it difficult to deter out-of-control gatherings.

www.bostonglobe.com
City
Government
State
Rhode Island State
