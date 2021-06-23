Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nationals GM Calls Joe Girardi 'Con Artist' for Max Scherzer Substance Checks

By Madeline Coleman
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y5fj2_0adEJx5o00

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo called out Joe Girardi for having the umpires check Washington pitcher Max Scherzer for foreign substances multiple times on Tuesday night, going as far as to call the Phillies manager a "con artist."

When Rizzo was asked whether he felt Girardi was exhibiting "gamesmanship" instead of genuine concern, the general manager responded, "of course he was."

"What are we idiots? Of course he was," Rizzo said Wednesday during an interview with The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan. "It's embarrassing for Girardi. It's embarrassing for the Phillies. It's embarrassing for baseball. Yes, he was playing games. Hey, that's his right. Gamesmanship. It had nothing to do with substances.

"He had no probable cause to ask for it. The umps shouldn't have allowed it. But it happened and you've got to deal with it. This is what we're gonna have to deal with."

The Nationals were leading 3–1 with one out in the bottom of the fourth on Tuesday when Girardi told the umpires to spot check Scherzer for sticky stuff—again. He had previously been checked during the first and third innings, and each time, the pitcher was clean.

Scherzer grew visibly frustrated, spiking his hat and gloves before starting to undo his belt.

"You think you're gonna intimidate a Max Scherzer? It's just not gonna happen," Rizzo said Wednesday. "You're just gonna piss him off and make him concentrate that much harder. This is about breaking Max's rhythm and frustrating him and that type of thing, and it didn't work."

Scherzer and Girardi later ended up in a hot exchange in the fifth inning with the Phillies manager coming out of the dugout to challenge him while Scherzer only stared Girardi down. The Phillies manager was then ejected, and the pitcher only lifted his gloves and hat in response.

The Nationals ended up winning 3–2.

"I've seen Max a long time, since 2010—obviously, he's going to be a Hall of Famer—but I've never seen him wipe his head like he was doing tonight. Ever," Girardi told reporters after the game. "It was suspicious for me. He did it about four or five times. It was suspicious. I didn't mean to offend anyone. I just got to do what’s right for our club."

During postgame interviews, Scherzer said he was touching his hair during the game because he was perspiring. He added later that he was using a mix of rosin and his own perspiration during the game against the Phillies, but said what the league is doing now is "not the answer."

MLB is cracking down on the use of foreign substances and announced the new guidelines that a pitcher who "possesses or applies foreign substances" will face a 10-day suspension. The sudden change comes after news broke in recent weeks surrounding pitchers, like Tyler Glasnow, openly admitting they've used foreign substances to have a better grip on the ball.

"These are [Rob] Manfred rules," Scherzer said Tuesday night. "Go ask him what he wants to do with this. I've said enough. Go ask Alec Bohm how he feels about 95 (mph) at his face."

Community Policy
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Girardi
Person
Alec Bohm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Gm#The Sports Junkies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBcrossingbroad.com

Max Scherzer Sticks It to Phillies, Joe Girardi Ejected in Loss

About three hours before the start of Tuesday night’s game with the Nationals, Phils manager Joe Girardi stood in the concourse of Citizens Bank Park for his pregame availability. He answered questions about Major League Baseball’s crackdown on sticky substances (wait for it) and his team’s weekend pitching plans. He also provided some injury updates.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Max Scherzer Checked Three Times In Four Innings For Foreign Substances

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. We don’t need to tell you that Max Scherzer is a dominant pitcher. But he’s clearly so good that he needs to be checked for foreign substances during a game. You’ve certainly heard by now about Major League Baseball’s new...
MLBfastphillysports.com

PHILS GIRARDI’S ‘A CON ARTIST,’ SAYS NATS GM RIZZO!

Nats GM Mike Rizzo was pissed off about Phils manager Joe Girardi’s complaints about Max Scherzer that led to Girardi getting the thumb. “What are we, idiots?” Rizzo told a DC radio station, when asked if Girardi was trying to throw Scherzer off his game. “Of course he was. It’s embarrassing for Girardi, it’s embarrassing for the Phillies, it’s embarrassing for baseball.
MLBTrentonian

Grotz: Like it or not, threat of check is keeping pitchers honest.

PHILADELPHIA – The Phillies have been right in the middle of the crackdown on pitchers using sticky substances, which has gone swimmingly for MLB, but not so much for such critics as Hector Santiago. The Phillies are the only club to ask the umpires to inspect the pitcher on the...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Girardi ejected after challenging Max Scherzer to fight

Joe Girardi was ejected after challenging Max Scherzer to fight amid some ongoing drama between the men on Tuesday. Scherzer was pitching for the Washington Nationals as they led the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 in the fourth. Girardi requested a foreign substance check of Scherzer mid-inning during the bottom of the fourth.
MLBThe Good Phight

Gamethread 6/30: Marlins at Phillies

A day after a heart-stopping, stomach-churning win, the Phillies and Marlins go back at it tonight in the blast furnace that is Citizens Bank Park. It’ll be a hot one tonight and the Phillies have one of their aces on the mound to help them get a win they still very badly need. Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:
MLBNBC Sports

Bobby Bonilla Day: Max Scherzer leads DC’s deferred contract list

If you're retired baseball player Bobby Bonilla, July 1 is your personal national holiday. For the rest of us, it’s just Bobby Bonilla Day -- the annual fan celebration that the New York Mets are still (somewhat amazingly) on the hook to pay their one-time star who left the Big Apple before the 2000 MLB season, with the team still owing him millions of dollars.
MLBNBC Washington

Mike Rizzo Hopes Stephen Strasburg Can Return in ‘Not Too Distant Future'

Rizzo: A healthy Strasburg would be 'great deadline acquisition' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Nationals have been playing their best baseball of the season, winning 13 of their last 16 games. And, this entire hot streak has been done with star pitcher Stephen Strasburg on the Injured List.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Nationals’ Mike Rizzo slams Phillies’ Joe Girardi after Tuesday’s debacle: ‘He’s a con artist’

The drama continues for Phillies manager Joe Girardi. After being ejected for his animated argument with Washington ace Max Scherzer over foreign substances in the Phillies’ 3-2 loss to the Nationals Tuesday, Girardi faced immediate scrutiny from players such as Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw as well as thousands of fans across social media. One day later, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo chimed in by bashing Girardi in an interview with The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan in Washington, D.C.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Bryce Harper homers twice, but Phillies fall to Fish

Bryce Harper hit 865 feet worth of home runs Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park, but it wasn’t enough for the Philadelphia Phillies to clinch a series victory against the Miami Marlins. Coming off of one of his best starts of the 2021 season, Aaron Nola struggled against the Marlins,...
MLBfishstripes.com

WSH 2, MIA 11; Cooper, Rojas & Co. smack around Jon Lester in win

The Marlins were searching for anything—literally anything—to get the offense on a hot streak. After scoring just five total runs in their last 36 innings of play, the bats collectively woke up off left-hander Jon Lester Friday night in the second of a four-game series at loanDepot park. The final score? Marlins 11, Nationals 2.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Kyle Schwarber homers again as Nationals top Rays

Kyle Schwarber kept up his torrid home-run pace, while Juan Soto and Victor Robles also went deep, as the host Washington Nationals held off the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Tuesday night. The Nationals won their third consecutive game and are 13-3 going back to June 13. The Rays dropped...