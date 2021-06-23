Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broward County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Broward County by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Broward County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL BROWARD AND SOUTH CENTRAL PALM BEACH COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM EDT * At 146 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Mile Marker 30 On Alligator Alley, or 17 miles west of Coral Springs, moving northwest at 10 mph. * Dime size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Broward and south central Palm Beach Counties, but could affect US 27 along the county line of Broward and Palm Beach Counties.

alerts.weather.gov
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
County
Broward County, FL
City
Coral Springs, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#Inland Broward County#Nws Miami#Alligator Alley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...