Collier County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Collier County, Mainland Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Collier County; Mainland Monroe SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLLIER AND NORTHERN MAINLAND MONROE COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM EDT * At 225 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Big Cypress National Preserve to 8 miles south of Wilderness Waterway. These storms were nearly stationary. * Dime size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Wilderness Waterway, Loop Road Ee Center, Big Cypress National Preserve and Everglades National Park.

alerts.weather.gov
