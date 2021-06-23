Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Collier County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLLIER COUNTY UNTIL 300 PM EDT * At 210 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Naples Park to near Copeland. Movement was southeast at 5 to 10 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and funnel clouds possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Naples, Marco Island, Everglades City, Golden Gate Estates, Cape Romano, Belle Meade, Golden Gate, East Naples, Lely Resort, Royal Palm Hammock, Marco Island Airport, Naples Manor, West Toll Gate On Alligator Alley, Carnestown, Vineyards, North Naples, Pelican Bay, Lely, Rookery Bay Aquatic Preserve and Fakahatchee Strand State Preserve.