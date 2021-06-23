Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

7 ways to spice up your living space

By Home & Design
azbigmedia.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour living room is one of the most important spaces in your entire home. It is where you’ll spend the majority of your time and, because of that, it can be easy for the room to start to feel tired and boring. Whether you need this room to stimulate and excite you, or to help you relax and escape from your worries, you don’t want it to become a boring space. Fortunately, there are many ways to revitalize your living room when it begins to feel this way.

azbigmedia.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Space#The Living Room#Entertainment Center#Color#Sunburst Shutters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

How to Decorate a Small Living Room

There is no relation between square feet and style; hence, you can style your small living room elegantly. However, many people do not feel like decorating their small living room because it’s small—no need to sacrifice the style, even if your living room is cramped. Focus on creativity and furnishings; arrange a high-design small living room.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Embracing Small Living Spaces

Truth be told, I am not originally from here. Like so many, I fell in love with the temperate climate, active lifestyle, and relatively easy way of living and never left. It’s been more than 20 years since I moved to Santa Barbara, and my love affair is still strong — with one exception: the price of real estate. Or, to be exact, the size of home which I can afford.
Lifestylegoodshomedesign.com

These Floating Pineapple Lights Are The Cutest Way To Light Up Your Pool

Whether you’re planning a wedding, setting a formal event or throwing jamming party, the Modern Home LED Glowing Pineapple is here to provide easy ambiance that’s sure to be a conversation starter. Each glowing Pineapple has a variety of color changing settings providing your guests with a unique atmosphere. Each Pineapple is waterproof and floats on water which enables you to create a dazzling light effect on your pool, pond, fountain or spa. They can also be used for indoor displays.
Posted by
rofiqnas

Easy Ways That Make Your Living Room Feel More Spacious

A comfortable and beautiful living room is an important thing for you to have in your home. By having such a living room, you can provide a comfortable and pleasant place to gather and share stories with your friends and family. To create a comfortable and beautiful living room, there are various things you need to pay attention to such as interior design, interior style, furniture and decorations that you use. This affects the look and atmosphere of your living room.
Interior Designthespruce.com

5 Ways to Design Your Living Room Based on Your Love Language

Your love language plays a huge role in how you interact with the world. From the preferences you have and the *vibes* you enjoy, to the ways you connect with others and even the way you lay out your physical spaces… everything matches with your personality, your heart, and the way you.
Gardeningfox9.com

Best patio plants to dress up your space

No matter where you live you want to make the most of the summer spending time on your deck or patio. Garden Guy Dale K has his top picks to add interest and color to you favorite “outdoor” living room.
Interior Designlandonhomes.com

6 Ways to Freshen Up Your Front Porch for Summer

Summer is the perfect time to bring a fresh look to homes in Frisco TX. It’s a time of year when we all want our homes to feel light, bright and airy inside and out. Help your home make a great first impression and create a relaxing space to hang out by refreshing your front porch with these tips.
Interior Designlaguestlist.com

Spice Up Your Home Décor With These Awesome Items

Home decor is a guilty pleasure for many. Color palettes, paints, patterns, textures, and the satisfaction of it all coming together is a pastime of many people. Additionally, living, eating, working, and relaxing in a beautiful, cozy home positively enhances everything that you do. Now that so many of us have spent a lot more time inside our homes than we probably ever did before, we want to make it as nice as we can.
MeditationThrive Global

Listening is a way to open up your world

Listening is one of the most underutilized tools for improving our relationships, be they with those we know or strangers we hope to connect with. With two ears and only one mouth, nature seems to have given us a clue to what is important. Even when I learned listening was...
GardeningThe Independent

7 best indoor house plants to spruce up your living space

Over the last year, our homes have played a pivotal part in our lives, transforming into spaces where we not only rest our weary heads but also work, play, exercise and even educate our children. From investing in WFH essentials to giving our walls a fresh lick of paint, spending...
Interior Designtheacorn.com

Using accessories to upgrade outdoor spaces for entertaining

Last year, many people took a fresh look at their outdoor living spaces when the outdoors became of renewed importance as a space to gather. Backyards transformed into staycation retreats, and front entries were revamped into spaces for social distancing reminiscent of old-fashioned porches. No matter where someone lives, outdoor...
ShoppingApartment Therapy

In Love With the Rattan Trend? These Are Hands Down the 14 Best Places to Shop

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. What’s stylish, sustainable, and so of-the-moment? One word: rattan. The renewable material’s been on the home scene for centuries (yes, really!), but its most recent resurgence has dominated everywhere from restaurants to hotels to (probably) your own living space. And the obsession’s fully justifiable: With rattan’s light, boho aesthetic that borders on beachy, it’s the perfect soothing-meets-chic staple to perk up any space, in any form.
Home & Gardenarchitectureartdesigns.com

The Marvelous Advantages Of Having Bespoke Kitchen

Practical, comfortable and, of course, very beautiful: with you, the bespoke kitchen!. Today’s post is entirely dedicated to this superstar and you will understand why all this popularity is. Follow all the tips and ideas we’ve separated. What is a bespoke kitchen?. A bespoke kitchen is one made to fully...
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

15 best hot sauces that will spice up your cooking

Since the pandemic first struck in spring 2020, many of us have been getting more creative in the kitchen – and a good dash of hot sauce is sure to further enliven your homecooked dishes. Chillies are also a good source of protective antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, so they can be a great addition to a nutritious, balanced diet.These sauces take inspiration from global ingredients, from the medium warmth of Thailand’s sriracha to the blow-your-head off habanero. But when looking for the best hot sauce, it wasn’t just the heat we were interested in. We favoured full-flavoured condiments right along the...
Interior DesignWTKR

An easy way to remodel your bathroom on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Remodeling your bath doesn’t have to be a long-drawn-out process, but you have to know how to select the right company for the job. Here to give us some helpful hints is Mark Binshtok, Owner of MR. FIX-IT. Visit mr-fix-it.com/micro/jacuzzi to learn more.
Interior Designtheacorn.com

Five top tips to freshen up a home’s interior

There’s no need to go out and buy all new furniture and décor or undertake a major renovation to give current interiors a fresh look and feel—small tweaks can make just as big of an impact. Spruce up interior spaces with these five simple do-it-yourself projects that can be tackled...
Interior DesignReal Simple

How to Design a Cool and Comfortable Kitchen, According to 2021 Real Simple Home Designer Delia Kenza

To design each area of the 2021 Real Simple Home, we paired an editor "client" with each designer to help determine the goals and challenges within the space. For the open concept kitchen, interior designer Delia Kenza and Real Simple's features director, Amy Maclin, teamed up to create a kitchen that's cool and modern, yet still cozy and functional for a family. Get ready for smudge-proof appliances, sleek fixtures, and some statement-making pendant lights.