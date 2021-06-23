Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM EDT * At 225 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Fremd Village-Padgett Island to Belle Glade. Movement was east at 10 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Palm Beach Gardens, Belle Glade, Pahokee, South Bay, Lake Harbor, Canal Point, Belle Glade Camp, Fremd Village-Padgett Island and The Acreage.