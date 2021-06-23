D-backs Preview #76: 6/23 vs. Brewers

With yesterday’s win, coming on the heels of sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays, who continue to labor under a cursed amulet that renders them powerless against the Seattle Mariners, the Mariners tied their longest win streak of the season at five games, which they set back in May after sweeping Texas in a four-game set and then winning the first game of the Oakland series. Today the Mariners have a chance to make it a season-high six games against the Rockies, who are objectively Not A Good Team, and yet the Mariners needed some late-inning heroics from Shed Long Jr. to sneak past the Rockies last night for a 2-1 win. Today doesn’t appear to be any easier; last night’s contest had the odds firmly in favor of the Mariners, while today’s projection is close to an even split between Justus Sheffield and Germán Márquez, who is the Rockies’ best pitcher this season despite an inflated walk rate. Hopefully the Mariners batters will be patient and try to build up Márquez’s pitch count to get into the soft underbelly of that second-worst-in-baseball bullpen.