D-backs Preview #76: 6/23 vs. Brewers

By Jim McLennan
azsnakepit.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:. Recalled OF Nick Heath from Triple-A Reno. Designated RHP Stefan Crichton for assignment. Crichton now becomes just another ex-future closer for the Diamondbacks. He took the role last year, after Archie Bradley was dealt, and performed very well. He went 5-for-5 in save opportunities after getting the job, and had a 2.42 ERA for the year. This season? Not so much. Though let’s face it, nobody has got a save for the D-backs this month. But Crichton’s ERA has ballooned to north of six (6.04), and even if he has been a bit unlucky, his FIP of 4.86 is still close to a run and a half worse than what it was last season. He has walked almost as many (12) as he has struck out (15), and with hitters batting .315 against him, that’s a recipe for disaster. We’ll see if he makes it through waivers or not.

www.azsnakepit.com
