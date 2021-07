This will mark the second year of the contest after a wildly popular inaugural season in 2020 that awarded 32 fans – one from every team – with various opportunities of a lifetime. That will once again be the case this time around, too, as each team’s nominee will enjoy a variety of prizes, including exclusive interactions with former players and a chance to attend Super Bowl LVI. It all builds up to the ultimate winner being crowned the league’s “Fan of the Year” during the NFL Honors ceremony in February.