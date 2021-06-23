Three Heat players on Nigeria’s preliminary Olympic roster
The Nigeria Basketball Federation announced a 49-player preliminary roster for the country’s Olympic roster. Three of those players are on the Miami Heat. Precious Achiuwa, KZ Okpala and Gabe Vincent are all on the preliminary roster. The Heat drafted Achiuwa with the 20th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and they traded for Okpala in the second round of the 2019 Draft. Vincent has spent the last two seasons on a two-way contract with Miami.www.hothothoops.com