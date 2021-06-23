Three Heat players on Nigeria’s preliminary Olympic roster

The Miami Heat are likely looking for some offensive help at the guard spot, and the Dallas Mavericks’ Tim Hardaway Jr. is reportedly interested in helping. “As the beginning of free agency gets closer and closer, I can report that Tim Hardaway Jr is intrigued by the idea of landing in Miami and would love to join the Heat, a league source tells Five Reasons,” wrote Greg Sylvander of Five Reasons Sports Network. “However, the timing of free agency and contract details are perceived as likely challenges by Hardaway and his camp, according to the same sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity.”