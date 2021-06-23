Cancel
Brewers send Daniel Vogelbach to injured list with significant hamstring injury; Keston Hiura recalled from Nashville

By David Gibson
brewcrewball.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs most many of you already know, Daniel Vogelbach came up lame last night. The result was a significant hamstring injury and a trip the 10-day injured list. The someone to take Vogelbach’s place will be Keston Hiura. To this point in the season, Vogelbach hit 7 home runs in...

