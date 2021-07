Southampton have been linked with summer transfer moves for Arsenal duo Ainsley Maitland-Niles and William Saliba. According to a report from the Mirror, Saints will return with interest in signing Maitland-Niles after missing out on him in January but will have to fend off Watford’s advances. Foot Mercato claim that Saints are one of a host of teams looking to sign Saliba on loan before the 2021/22 season.