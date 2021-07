A newly-released video shows a teen couple apparently joking about killing someone just days after the girl's father was found stabbed and set on fire in his home. The video, which was released recently by a Nevada court, was part of evidence submitted by prosecutors in the case of Aaron Guerrero, 18, and his girlfriend, Sierra Halseth, 16, both of whom are charged with murder and other charges in connection with the death of Halseth's father, Daniel Halseth, 45.