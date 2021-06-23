‘Wheel of Fortune’ Set to Join ‘Jeopardy!’ in The Training Arcade by The Game Agency

The Game Agency looked to buy a lot more than a vowel in a recent partnership with the popular, long-running game show “Wheel of Fortune.”

For reference, The Game Agency is a corporation that makes “micro-training games and deep immersive simulations.” These programs are used to quiz users on what they have retained on a given topic. For example, many corporate jobs will use these training games during the new employee onboarding process.

People can load content into one of the 10 training games with no previous knowledge of complex computer skills like coding. Now, “Wheel of Fortune” is joining The Game Agency’s library. Popular trivia show, “Jeopardy!” already has a spot as one of the training games.

According to Business Wire, “Wheel of Fortune” recently became that 10th training game.

“We’re so proud to have the two most prestigious brands in entertainment as flagship games in The Training Arcade. Over 40 million viewers a week are super fans of Wheel of Fortune and JEOPARDY! because they engage people’s hearts, as much as their minds. Our goal is to deliver this star power to our subscribers and have their employees love their training!”

Apparently, the company saw a lot of success with their “Jeopardy!” game. This is how The Game Agency is now partnered with Sony Pictures Television. The game will have all the same features of the show, such as the toss-up, bonus, and regular rounds fans are used to. However, the educational aspects are the No.1 priority.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ Place in History

As it turns out, “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” hold a really special place in American history. Both shows have been on for decades and have remained popular during that time.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, both shows are getting their own archive sets at the Strong National Museum of Play located in Rochester, New York. It will be a part of the upcoming National Archives of Game Show History exhibit.

Anything from ticket stubs to photograph to set pieces will come together. The result is an interactive and stunning array of game show history. The archive will go live sometime in 2023. The museum is hoping to walk away with Vanna White’s countless dresses or even the letter board itself.

“I’ve often said that game shows, like jazz and comic books, are one of the great American art forms, but they have always been considered by many to be a disposable genre. I am delighted by this new effort to take game shows seriously and to archive and preserve their history,” ultimate “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings said to The New York Times.

With initiatives such as The Game Agency and the National Archives of Game Show History, game shows are flexing overall popularity.