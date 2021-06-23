Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Set to Join ‘Jeopardy!’ in The Training Arcade by The Game Agency

By Madison Miller
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XmBai_0adEJ0XY00

The Game Agency looked to buy a lot more than a vowel in a recent partnership with the popular, long-running game show “Wheel of Fortune.”

For reference, The Game Agency is a corporation that makes “micro-training games and deep immersive simulations.” These programs are used to quiz users on what they have retained on a given topic. For example, many corporate jobs will use these training games during the new employee onboarding process.

People can load content into one of the 10 training games with no previous knowledge of complex computer skills like coding. Now, “Wheel of Fortune” is joining The Game Agency’s library. Popular trivia show, “Jeopardy!” already has a spot as one of the training games.

According to Business Wire, “Wheel of Fortune” recently became that 10th training game.

“We’re so proud to have the two most prestigious brands in entertainment as flagship games in The Training Arcade. Over 40 million viewers a week are super fans of Wheel of Fortune and JEOPARDY! because they engage people’s hearts, as much as their minds. Our goal is to deliver this star power to our subscribers and have their employees love their training!”

Apparently, the company saw a lot of success with their “Jeopardy!” game. This is how The Game Agency is now partnered with Sony Pictures Television. The game will have all the same features of the show, such as the toss-up, bonus, and regular rounds fans are used to. However, the educational aspects are the No.1 priority.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ Place in History

As it turns out, “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” hold a really special place in American history. Both shows have been on for decades and have remained popular during that time.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, both shows are getting their own archive sets at the Strong National Museum of Play located in Rochester, New York. It will be a part of the upcoming National Archives of Game Show History exhibit.

Anything from ticket stubs to photograph to set pieces will come together. The result is an interactive and stunning array of game show history. The archive will go live sometime in 2023. The museum is hoping to walk away with Vanna White’s countless dresses or even the letter board itself.

“I’ve often said that game shows, like jazz and comic books, are one of the great American art forms, but they have always been considered by many to be a disposable genre. I am delighted by this new effort to take game shows seriously and to archive and preserve their history,” ultimate “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings said to The New York Times.

With initiatives such as The Game Agency and the National Archives of Game Show History, game shows are flexing overall popularity.

Community Policy
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

111K+
Followers
13K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Vanna White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arcade Games#Sony Pictures Television#Game Show#Wheel Of Fortune#The Game Agency#Business Wire#American#Smithsonian Magazine#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Jeopardy!
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

Hank Williams Jr. and Mary Jane Thomas Celebrate 31st Wedding Anniversary

Hank Williams Jr. is an outlaw country icon. His songs are full of heartache, drinking. smoking and raising hell. Early in his career, he tried to follow in his father’s classic country footsteps. However, he felt constricted by that. He needed to try something different in order to be truly happy with his musical output. That being said, fans tend to think of Ol’ Bocephus as a country boy who can survive while getting whiskey bent and Hellbound. However, the reality of things is a little different. But, they are different in a good way.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Solves Puzzle with the ‘Same Letters’ in Latest Clip

On Monday night’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, one contestant flew through the opening round to solve the puzzle and earn a Wild Card. As tonight’s game kicked off, contestant Jade came out hot as she took the early lead against her fellow competitors. The contestants were looking for a three-word answer under the ‘SAME LETTER’ category. After spinning the wheel, she landed on $500, which had a Wild Card attached to it.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Sends Major Congratulations to ‘Jeopardy!’ and Alex Trebek for Winning ‘Special Honor’

Jeopardy! and Alex Trebek both took home Daytime Emmy Awards Friday, and some of the people happiest about the wins were the other nominees. Wheel of Fortune tweeted its support of the decision to give Trebek the win. Trebek’s son and daughter accepted the award on his behalf. Trebek died last year of pancreatic cancer after hosting Jeopardy! for 37 years. He was 80.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Details: ‘Holding Area’ Was the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Set

There are few things more exciting in the world of game shows than a “Jeopardy!” contestant running through a hot streak. After winning two straight “Jeopardy!” episodes in a row, Missouri native Sandy Olive is heating up. Olive is a High School English teacher from St. Louis, Missouri and she has now surpassed $50,000 in winnings through two episodes. She is set to appear for a third consecutive episode later on this evening (Thursday) as she looks to add to her already impressive winning totals.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

WATCH: Wheel of Fortune Contestant Earns a Spot in the Hall of Shame with Disastrous Guess

There isn't an official Wheel of Fortune Hall of Shame, but if there were, Thursday night's contestant would be a celebrated inductee. During one of the final rounds, the contestant, a man named Matt, made a disastrous guess that confounded viewers. Matt was tasked with solving a three-word puzzle, the second of which began with the letter "N," but rather than guess a phrase that features a word beginning with "N," he seemed to blurt out the first thing that came into his mind.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Asks Fans to Help ‘Jeopardy!’ After the Show Uses ‘Wheel’ Themed Categories for Wednesday’s Episode

There is now officially a back and forth between “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” on Twitter. After “Jeopardy!” reached out for some help with “Wheel” themed categories on Wednesday’s episode, the hangman-style game show responded. So how did “Wheel of Fortune” help “Jeopardy!” out? They outsourced the work to their...
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Pat Sajak Leaving 'Wheel of Fortune' Due to Worrying Reason?

Is "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak stepping away from the show due to alarming conditions?. In the past decades, Sajak managed to keep "Wheel of Fortune" in the list of top game shows. This year, he will officially mark the 40th year of his stint as the game master.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Speeds Through Tough Puzzle To Win a Trip to Antigua

During the Prize Puzzle Round on Thursday night, one Wheel of Fortune contestant flew through the puzzle to earn a ton of cash and an amazing trip. Andrew began the round as host Pat Sajak shared that the puzzle’s answer was a place. The three-word, 20-letter puzzle looked like it could give the players some trouble. However, as Andrew began the round, he made easy work of it.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Is ‘Trying Not to Freak Out’ Over One of the ‘Celebs’ He Encountered

Ken Jennings is a pretty big celebrity in his own right. After all, you don’t rack up all those Jeopardy! wins and not become just a little famous. He’s not movie star status or anything. However, I imagine that Jennings gets recognized on the streets of Seattle every now and then. He’s a pretty recognizable guy. Even if people didn’t watch him smash game show records back in the day, they might still know him. He’s on TV every week as part of The Chase. So, you know if he’s freaking out about a celeb encounter, it’s probably an A-lister.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Throws It Back to Legendary Puzzle Solver in Latest Post

Some nights on Wheel of Fortune, it seems the contestants are just unstoppable. That’s exactly what happened when contestant Rebecca Berg from Atascadero, California came to compete in January this year. The game show’s Twitter threw it back to the legendary episode when Berg swept the competition away. Her speedy answers and cheerful enthusiasm kept host Pat Sajak smiling all the while.
TV Showstvinsider.com

Results: Readers Pick Their Favorite ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host So Far

Jeopardy!‘s 37th season has been filled with a roller-coaster of emotion following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek, but some helpful guests have been keeping things going. Since January, former champs, reporters, actors, and athletes have graced the stage to fill Trebek’s empty spot and fans have had a...