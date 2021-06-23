Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Gaza Wants To Rebuild, But Ensuring Funds Don't Go To Hamas Is Slowing The Process

kbbi.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Enormous amounts of construction materials are needed to repair and rebuild the thousands of homes and businesses that were damaged in Gaza in last month's conflict between Israel and Hamas. But international donors, including the United States, that have pledged funds want to make sure...

www.kbbi.org
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#Gaza Strip#Palestinians#Casualties#Islamist#Israeli#The United Nations#U N#The Palestinian Authority#Gazans#Oxfam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Country
Egypt
Related
Middle EastDemocrat-Herald

Mailbag: Palestinians are still suffering

The departure of Netanyahu is encouraging. The Arab Joint List has finally joined Israel’s coalition government; gains include doubling the Palestinian-designated budget. But Palestinians still suffer. Jeff Halper of the Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions says, “Since its inception as a settler colonial movement in the late 19th century, Zionism...
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Israel PM strikes deal for settlers to leave West Bank outpost

Israel's government has reached a deal for Jewish settlers to vacate an illegal West Bank outpost, in an early stress test for the fragile coalition led by nationalist premier Naftali Bennett. - 'With tears' - All Jewish settlements in the West Bank are considered illegal by most of the international community. 
Protestsexpressnews.com

UN official urges Palestinian security to allow protests

JERUSALEM (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief on Thursday urged the Palestinian Authority to ensure the safety of protesters after security forces and supporters of President Mahmoud Abbas attacked demonstrators over the weekend. The protests erupted after an outspoken critic of the PA died shortly after his family says...
Advocacykdal610.com

Criticism of Palestinian security forces raises pressure on Abbas

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) – Pressure is mounting on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas over his security forces’ handling of protesters demanding his resignation since one of his biggest critics died in custody. The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem said on Tuesday it was “deeply disturbed” by reports that protesters had been...
POTUSAxios

Axios from Tel Aviv

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed told me in an exclusive interview on Tuesday he is convinced that relations with Israel will continue to move forward regardless of the change of government in Jerusalem. He called the new relationship with Israel "an exciting...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Hamas and Hezbollah heads meet in Beirut

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh met with Hezbollah head Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut on Tuesday and discussed last month’s war between Israel and the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. The two terror group leaders discussed how to learn from the latest war with Israel, according to a statement by Hezbollah Media Relations reported on the terror group’s Al-Manar media website.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Israeli, Hamas Delegations in Cairo for Prisoner Exchange Talks

A delegation from Hamas and an Israeli arrived in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of reaching a preliminary agreement on the broad lines of a prisoner exchange deal, Al-Quds reported. Al-Quds quotes anonymous sources that said the Hamas delegation includes at least one military figure...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

How Many Gaza Palestinians Were Killed by Hamas Rockets?

Numbers were at the heart of much of the coverage and commentary surrounding the fighting in May between Hamas and Israel. One example was the front page New York Times story and photo spread about the number of (mostly) Palestinian children killed. The images were accompanied by charges that because more Palestinians died, Israel must have used disproportionate force and therefore committed a war crime. By this logic, Nazi Germany was the victim in WWII and the US the unlawful aggressor, because 14 times more Germans than Americans were killed.
Middle EastWashington Post

Hezbollah leader, Hamas chief talk recent Gaza war in Beirut

BEIRUT — The top leaders of the militant groups Hezbollah and Hamas held talks in Beirut on Tuesday about last month’s 11-day war with Israel in the Gaza Strip. Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian Hamas, arrived in Lebanon on Sunday and met several top officials, including President Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.
ProtestsThe Jewish Press

5th Day of PA Arab Protests Could Lead to Ouster of Mahmoud Abbas and Even Regime Change

(JNS) As unrest continues in Ramallah and Hebron, questions have arisen surrounding the future of Palestinian Authority (PA) leader Mahmoud Abbas. For the fifth straight day Monday, protesters called for the ouster of Abbas following the death of activist Nizar Banat. PA security forces forcibly removed Banat from his home last Thursday near Hebron. He was beaten with iron rods by two dozen officers, taken for questioning and pronounced dead a few hours later, according to his family, Reuters reported. Banat was a vocal critic of Abbas.
WorldMiddletown Press

UN says Hamas-run Gaza will again receive Qatar-funded fuel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Shipments of Qatari-funded fuel into the Gaza Strip will resume for the first time since last month's 11-day war between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers, the U.N. envoy to the Mideast said Sunday. The move indicates a return to the informal understandings between Israel and Hamas...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Gaza Reconstruction Clouded by Dispute Over Israelis Held by Hamas

GAZA (Reuters) - Reconstruction of Gaza after last month's fighting between Israel and Hamas is being held up by a dispute over the fate of Israelis long held by the Islamist group and a lack of clarity over how to prevent it from accessing aid funds, officials say. The Gaza...
Middle Eastmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Palestinian ambassador to Argentina spoke about the bombings in Israel: “As long as there is occupation there will be consequences”

Husni Abdel Wahed accused the Israeli state of the new escalation of violence in the Middle East. The Palestinian ambassador to Argentina, Husni Abdel Wahed, he warned this Wednesday in TN that “occupation“The Israeli from the Palestinian territories” is the cause of all the evils “in the Middle East. “All the rest are consequences, they are derivatives,” he said.
Middle EastThe Guardian

There’s little cause for hope in Israel’s new government

In his speech to the Knesset as incoming prime minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett had very little to say about his country’s biggest challenge, making peace with the Palestinians. It was as though by giving them only the briefest of mentions, the Palestinians, the nation that has lived under Israeli occupation for the past 54 years, would be obliterated out of existence. Instead he said he would “strengthen the building of communities across the land of Israel”, a statement clearly intended to include settlements in the occupied West Bank. Yet this was not the only violation of international law that appeared in the speech. In a clear rejection of the Oslo accords signed between Israel and the PLO in 1993 and 1995, he brazenly promised to “ensure Israel’s national interests in Area C”. This comprises some 60% of the area of the West Bank occupied by Israel in 1967, which according to those accords was to be handed back to the Palestinians.
Advocacytucsonpost.com

Hamas-UN talks over Gaza's humanitarian situation have 'failed'

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar says talks with the UN over the situation in Gaza have failed. He accused Israel of blackmailing Palestinians. Hamas and Israel agreed to a ceasefire on 21 May. Hamas' talks with the United Nations over the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip have failed, the group's...
Middle EastPosted by
Axios

Gaza ceasefire under strain as Israel and Hamas feud over rebuilding

The indirect talks between Israel and Hamas to stabilize the ceasefire in Gaza and begin the reconstruction process have made little progress, raising concerns of renewed violence. State of play: Five weeks on from the ceasefire, Israel is threatening to hold up the reconstruction process, and Hamas this week rejected...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Hamas Leader in Gaza Demands Immediate Transfer of Qatari Cash

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar raised demands for the immediate transfer of Qatari cash to the Gaza Strip, threatening an escalation if that failed to happen, Kan news reported on Monday evening. Sinwar reportedly made the comments during a meeting on Monday with the U.N. Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland...
Middle EastFrankfort Times

Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas fires incendiary balloons

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip late Thursday for a second time since a shaky cease-fire ended last month's 11-day war. The strikes came after activists mobilized by Gaza's militant Hamas rulers launched incendiary balloons into Israel for a third straight day. There were no immediate...