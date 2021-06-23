Cancel
Prince Frederick, MD

CalvertHealth Foundation Honors Rising Stars, Names Inaugural North Star Award Recipient

By CalvertHealth
 8 days ago
Prince Frederick, MD – The CalvertHealth Foundation’s Rising Star Program aims to encourage, salute and recognize the philanthropic efforts of individuals 18 years of age and younger whose gifts to the CalvertHealth Foundation make a difference in our community.

In 2020, the CalvertHealth Foundation announced a new society level for students involved in the Rising Star Program. The North Star Society recognizes extraordinary philanthropic support from a single candidate and is the highest honor the CalvertHealth Foundation can bestow upon a Rising Star who raised more than $1,000 and/or completed 40 or more hours of volunteer service in support of the CalvertHealth Foundation during an academic year.

The CalvertHealth Foundation proudly honors its first North Star award recipient and a charter member of the North Star Society, Mr. Robert Martin for his extraordinary leadership in philanthropy and support of CalvertHealth.

Robert recently graduated with distinction from Northern High School, earning the President’s Award for Educational Excellence. He has been accepted to Virginia Tech and will be attending in the fall.

Additionally, 30 area students were recognized via certificates and pins for their efforts as Rising Stars: from the Huntingtown High School Basketball Team Charles Contee, Garrett Contee, Ta’Juan Cradle, Dom Downs, Kedrick Frink, Jayden Holland, Colin Jacobson, Jalen Newman, Jaiden Ruffin, Mike Solomon, Ted Spain, Eddie Williams and Dylan Zimmer; from Our Lady Star of the Sea School Vincent Barbour, Sebastian Cardwell, Aria Deligatti, Kalina Dillard, Lilliana Frazier, Jameson Hankins, Jackson Hunsicker, Mariella Mouzo Castro, Jace Norris, Zoe Roberts, Lillina Scaduto, Luke Shaner, Elise Werking and Tyler Wingenter; from Cardinal Hickey Claudia Baddour, Eben Bailey, Colin Favret, Luke Grover, Millie Jernigan, Jack Kelly, Joe Malenab, Laila Malenab, Natalie Malenab and Nathan Thompson; Thompson; from Boy Scout Troop 314 Sarah Hurley; and Maelyn Doster.

Students interested in learning more about the Rising Star Program can visit CalvertHealthFoundation.org/Rising-Star-Program or call 410.414.4570.

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

