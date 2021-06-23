Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

The Items Iowans Have Way Too Many Of [GALLERY]

By Courtlin
Posted by 
94.1 KRNA
94.1 KRNA
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I think it's safe to say that almost everyone has at least ONE thing that they can't stop buying. No matter how many you have, you just can't help but buy more!. Over the course of the past year or so, my t-shirt collection has gotten seriously out of control. I went through my drawers last fall to clear some of the old ones out, but now I have even MORE than I did before. If I were to take a guess on the number, I'd say I probably have around 100. I have to keep them in three different drawers because I ran out of space. Here's a look at the largest of the three drawers (yes, I organize them by color):

krna.com
Community Policy
94.1 KRNA

94.1 KRNA

Cedar Rapids, IA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.1 KRNA plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Airbnb Lets You Hangout With Llamas [GALLERY]

If you're looking for a fun weekend getaway, you won't have to go very far!. A few weeks ago, I wrote an article about my experience at Prairie Patch Farm in Cedar Rapids. I had won a contest on their Instagram page back in May, so a group of friends and I got to go hangout with llamas for 30 minutes. It was a truly wonderful experience and I can't wait to go back!
LifestylePosted by
103GBF

Here are Ten Fireworks You Need for Your 4th of July Celebration [Gallery]

Fun fact, though it may be little know. I sold fireworks for years and years and have helped design hundreds of fireworks shows for backyard and neighborhood parties. I love fireworks and I love helping people decide which ones to get for their 4th of July celebrations. And, look. If you've ever walked into a fireworks store, you know how overwhelming it can be. There are thousands of options. There are dozens and dozens of 200 gram cakes available. There are tons of 500 gram grand finales. The packaging's cool, but what in the heck do they do? And there are endless varieties and brands of artillery shells. Yeah, you put them in a canister and light the fuse so they shoot up into the air, but what do they do once they get there?
LifestylePosted by
98.1 The Hawk

Spend Your 4th Of July Picnic At One Of These Southern Tier Parks [GALLERY]

Summer is here (finally) and the 4th of July is about a week away. Hopefully you have a nice three day or more weekend coming up. So, what are your plans?. I will be rockin' on The Whale for a part of it, but when I'm not on the air, I'm going to be at my campground, barbecuing up some meat on the wood pellet grill with a new flavor of pellets that I've never tried before, and then watching some awesome fireworks with my camp friends and a beer or two (at least.)
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

TinyPrints: 10 Free Cards!

Right now, TinyPrints is offering 10 free cards when you use the promo code TPCARDS at checkout! You’ll just pay shipping which is around $3. Have more shopping to do? You can get an extra 20% off everything else with this code. And shipping is free on orders over $10 with the promo code TPSHIP at checkout.
Musicearmilk.com

Skip Rage is having fun "Out The Trap" [video]

Emerging Jamaica, Queens rapper/songwriter Skip Rage is on a new wave as he blends the vastly different worlds of trap and house music on his new single "Out The Trap." It's an unexpected mix and it works like a charm as Skip Rage finds the right balance in the way he approached the song. He keeps the fundamentals of house music intact and makes use of a thumping bass-heavy beat ripe with moody arpeggios and pads as his canvas. He tones down the rapping and flips it in his own way by mixing screwed vocals underneath his natural voice which stays true to that classic Memphis rap style of the 90s.
PetsPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

16 Ways to Help Calm Your Dog During Fireworks [GALLERY]

Happy birthday, America! After the intense year that we just stepped out of, there's no doubt that Independence Day celebrations will be especially ramped up this year but if you've got a dog that doesn't handle the loud booms well, you might be dreading the next few days. Whether you...
FestivalPosted by
WNBF News Radio 1290

How To Prepare For The Holiday Weekend [Gallery]

The fourth of July weekend is coming up and safety is always a big concern when it comes to issues like fireworks and driving out of town or to events. Over the past year and a half the world has been on partial shutdown, we have been separating, isolated, cancelled and masked, so get ready America, this weekend millions will participate in a much needed celebration.
LifestylePosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Here Are 9 Buffalo Food Festivals to Enjoy [Gallery]

We love to eat here in Western New York, so it's great that there are so many food festivals that have returned this year. Last year we were deprived of so many delicious dishes. Even with these 9 festivals that are returning, we are still missing out on so many that decided not to come back this year. It's all good though, we have to take what we can get, now that COVID is finally under control here in New York State. These food festivals cover a pretty good range of food, everything from wings to tacos to mac n cheese to vegan dishes.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

10 Chic Swimsuit Outfits You'll Wear on Repeat This Spring

After years of research, we're pleased to report that we've perfected the art of the swimsuit outfit. These ensembles are all about comfort and versatility—they're meant to take you from the beach to the waterfront bar without skipping a beat. While layers and accessories are an important part of these...
Lifestyleweandthecolor.com

Retrokia Font by Edignwn Type

Retrokia, a vintage-inspired display font that offers four stylish retro styles. Created and published in 2021 by Edignwn Type, Retrokia is a display font specially made for logotypes. It contains script and sans serif fonts. Every font comes with 4 styles (regular, rounded, rough, and textured). The script version includes some stylish alternates and ligatures. In addition to logo design, Retrokia is also well suited for posters, labels, badges, packaging, t-shirts, branding, quotes, just to name a few.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Oakley Men’s Stringer Sunglasses only $49!

This is a great deal on these Oakley Men’s Stringer Sunglasses!. Proozy has these Oakley Men’s Stringer Sunglasses for just $49 when you use the promo code MSM71-4900 at checkout! Choose from two colors. Shipping is free on orders over $75. Valid through July 6, 2021.
Designers & Collectionsneworleanssun.com

SZ started the first public collection

SZ starting July 2021 revealed their first collection. SZ is the result of years of experience by Shahin Zartosht in the fashion industry. He has experience in modeling, fashion styling, and modeling instructor in many different countries, and continued his studies in fashion design. From 2014 SZ was placing orders...
Pet ServicesPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Tuffy Dog Toys: 5 Stuffed Animal Toys Your Dog Will Love

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Pets are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Tuffy Dog Toys for your puppy will encourage interactive play. Filled with adorable squeakers and made from soft layers of material, it's no wonder chewers love playing tug-o-war with these barnyard animals. Even though they're made from soft fleece, Tuffy makes durable dog toys.
EntertainmentA.V. Club

The chocolate river in Willy Wonka was a stinky, gross cesspool

In a world of pure imagination, you find yourself pretending that a stinky, brown-colored, shallow river is actually a decadent chocolate stream. It turns out the iconic chocolate river Augustus Gloop falls into in Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory (1971), wasn’t chocolate at all. Instead, it was a gross, leftover coffee-filled, shallow bed of water.
LifestylePosted by
KISS 104.1

Spend Your 4th Of July Picnic At One Of These Southern Tier Parks [GALLERY]

Summer is here (finally) and the 4th of July is about a week away. Hopefully you have a nice three day or more weekend coming up. So, what are your plans?. I will be rockin' on The Whale for a part of it, but when I'm not on the air, I'm going to be at my campground, barbecuing up some meat on the wood pellet grill with a new flavor of pellets that I've never tried before, and then watching some awesome fireworks with my camp friends and a beer or two (at least.)
LifestylePosted by
WBKR

Here are Ten Fireworks You Need for Your 4th of July Celebration [Gallery]

Fun fact, though it may be little know. I sold fireworks for years and years and have helped design hundreds of fireworks shows for backyard and neighborhood parties. I love fireworks and I love helping people decide which ones to get for their 4th of July celebrations. And, look. If you've ever walked into a fireworks store, you know how overwhelming it can be. There are thousands of options. There are dozens and dozens of 200 gram cakes available. There are tons of 500 gram grand finales. The packaging's cool, but what in the heck do they do? And there are endless varieties and brands of artillery shells. Yeah, you put them in a canister and light the fuse so they shoot up into the air, but what do they do once they get there?