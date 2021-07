WESTFIELD: Juli Jensen-Derrig passed away suddenly on June 20, 2021, surrounded by her husband and children. She was taken from us far too soon at the young age of 54. Born in Westfield, MA, Juli was raised in Granville, MA and graduated from Southwick High School. She went on to Westfield State College where she majored in Education. Juli and her husband Tim raised their family in Montgomery, MA for eighteen years.