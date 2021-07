The Federal Reserve serves two official functions. The first is to achieve maximum employment, and the second is to do it without causing inflation. They are now walking a fine line on the latter. We clearly have successfully reflated the economy. Their QE efforts have been phenomenal. This is without a doubt the most aggressive Fed the U.S. has ever had. Judging by how strong the stock markets are, they may have gone a dash too far. It is near impossible finding bargain equity investments. Therefore, today we will look for stocks to buy after a correction.