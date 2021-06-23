Cancel
West Fargo, ND

All West Fargo Businesses Pass Recent Tobacco Compliance Checks

Tobacco compliance checks were performed in West Fargo on June 21, 2021. Thirteen businesses were checked and all passed, resulting in a 100% pass rate.

Fargo Cass Public Health appreciates the cooperation of local tobacco retailers in ensuring tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, are not being sold to minors. Licensed tobacco retailers are encouraged to regularly review city ordinances and state laws related to sale of tobacco products and to include this important information in training for new employees.

Penalties in West Fargo:

• First violation – written warning including one-year probation

• Second failure during probationary period – three-day suspension of the tobacco license

• Third failure during probationary period – ten-day suspension of the tobacco license

• Subsequent violations during probationary period – 30-day suspension of the tobacco license

Fargo is a city in and the county seat of Cass County, North Dakota, United States. Being the most populous city in the state, it accounts for nearly 17% of the state population.

