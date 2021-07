The only thing better than Timothée Chalamet and Michael B. Jordan wearing high fashion bibs is Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan, and Orlando Bloom wearing them. On Monday, Lord of the Rings star Bloom attended a dinner for Louis Vuitton’s Les Extraits Collection — a new fragrance for the French fashion house — in Paris alongside Katy Perry, as well as other A-listers like Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Florence Pugh, and Bella Hadid. For the star-studded occasion, the actor donned a style his fellow celebrities have been warming up to — even if their fanbases have been slower to embrace: a patterned, and befuddling bib.