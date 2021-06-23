Cancel
‘American Horror Stories’ Trailer Teases a Twisted New Horror Anthology

Cover picture for the articleFX just released the official teaser trailer for American Horror Stories season one. The creepy, intense minute-long video for the new anthology series declares “fear takes new form” and follows a woman clad in black rubber as she encounters horrifying images. American Horror Stories, a spin-off of the award-winning American...

Visual Artcartermatt.com

American Horror Story spin-off evokes Murder House in promo art

Just in case you can’t wait until late August to see American Horror Story, here’s the good news: There’s a new corner of the franchise to explore! American Horror Stories is an upcoming spin-off show set to arrive at FX on Hulu come July 15, and it seems to be combining the essence of the flagship with the format of Black Mirror. After all, every episode is going to be a unique, singular story with its own cast.
MoviesMovieWeb

A Classic Horror Story Trailer Mashes Up the Genre for the Ultimate Fright

If you enjoy films like Scream, Texas Chainsaw, Hereditary, It and all the other classic horror flicks that send a chill down the spine, then A Classic Horror Story is going to give you a fresh taste of fright. Netflix has dropped the trailer for the Italian horror-thriller which is set to debut on the streaming platform on July 14, and this first look does deliver the creepiness it promises.
TV & VideosComicBook

Arrow Star Neal McDonough Joins American Horror Story Season 10

Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow alum Neal McDonough is reportedly joining American Horror Story Season 10. According to Deadline, McDonough will play Dwight "Ike" Eisenhower in the season which has been titled American Horror Story: Double Feature, though the report indicates that the character is not President Dwight Eisenhower but rather a character that has the same name. Additional details about the character and McDonough's involvement with the season were not released.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Succubus horror-comedy Lillith gets a poster and trailer

A poster and trailer have been released for Lillith, an independent horror-comedy from director Lee Esposito which stars Nell Kessler as Jenna, a young woman who summons a lust demon to seek revenge after her boyfriend leaves her heartbroken; check them out here…. Jenna Collins (Nell Kessler) is a girl...
MoviesVulture

Sarah Paulson Says Filming Roanoke Was Her Personal American Horror Story

Ryan Murphy, you heard nothing. Whether you’re a pencil-pusher, barista, or Emmy Award–winning actress, sometimes you gotta complain about your boss. And for Sarah Paulson, that outlet just happened to be The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. The actress, who has starred in eight of the nine seasons of the American Horror Story anthology series, is a longtime Ryan Murphy acolyte, having also starred in Nip/Tuck, Ratched, and The People v. O.J. Simpson. But she says that filming the sixth season of American Horror Story, titled Roanoke, left her “underwhelmed.” “I just don’t care about this season at all,” Paulson told the podcast. “I know people will get mad at me for saying it, but for me, this was post having played Marcia [Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson] and it was what I went to do right after finishing Marcia.” Paulson played a British actor starring in a true-crime series about a haunted house in the 2016 season, alongside Cuba Gooding Jr., Kathy Bates, and Chaz Bono. “I was so underwhelmed by the whole experience, because I felt like I had entered into a new place inside of myself in terms of what I thought possible, in terms of what I might be willing to see if I can do,” Paulson continued. “I felt really kind of trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to do American Horror Story. As much as it’s my home and I’ve loved it always, it was the first time I felt like I wish I could have gone to Ryan and said, ‘Please let me sit this one out. You know, let me out.’”
Militarytvseriesfinale.com

Grand Army: Cancelled, No Season Two for Netflix Teen Drama Series

Another Netflix series has received an early discharge. The streaming service has cancelled the Grand Army TV series after one season of nine episodes. Based on the 2013 play Slut: The Play by Katie Cappiello, the Grand Army TV series stars Odessa A’zion, Maliq Johnson, Amalia Yoo, Amir Bageria, Odley Jean, Alphonso Romero Jones II, Brittany Adebumola, and Crystal Sha’re Nelson. The teen drama revolves around five students who attend the largest public high school in Brooklyn as they take on a chaotic world and wrestle with sexual, racial, and economic politics.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Story: Double Feature Poster Confirms We Have Aliens!

With Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story ready to unleash its tenth season "Double Feature" on FX on August 25 (and the following day on FX on Hulu), viewers are getting a new official poster for the season, and there's just no other way for us to say this so here goes… WE'VE GOT ALIENS! Yes, that's right- it looks like Sarah Paulson was dumping out a red herring months ago when she went awkwardly quiet when asked if aliens would ever make an appearance again. When Murphy polled the AHS fanbase for the topics they wanted, "aliens" was listed so the foreshadowing was there. But are they good, bad, or more of an "observing" force? We'll know in two months, but for now? Here's a look at the poster for closer examination- now let's see if we get another one tomorrow and then a teaser over the weekend:
TV & Videosimdb.com

Sarah Paulson: ‘I Was Underwhelmed’ by ‘AHS: Roanoke’ and Should’ve Told Ryan Murphy No

Sarah Paulson is more or less the face of Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story” anthology series. The Emmy winner appeared in eight consecutive seasons of the popular FX show before taking a break with the most recent run, “American Horror Story: 1984.” Paulson will be back for “AHS” Season 10, subtitled “Double Feature,” but is there any installment she regrets doing? Yes, it turns out. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paulson shared some regrets over joining “American Horror Story: Roanoke.”
Movies/Film

‘Candyman’ Trailer: The Reboot/Sequel Looks to Bring New Life to a Horror Icon

Candyman is back with an all-new trailer for Nia DaCosta‘s highly-anticipated horror sequel/reboot. This new look at the film continues to keep Candyman – at least the Tony Todd version – hidden. But there are plenty of other horrors on display here, along with what appears to be a twist on Candyman’s origin story from the previous films. Watch the latest Candyman trailer below.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Creature horror Medusa gets a trailer, poster and images

Ahead of its release this August, a trailer, poster and images have arrived online for the upcoming horror Medusa. Directed by Matthew B.C., the film tells the story of a young woman who finds her life taking a turn for the worse when she stars to experience a change to her senses and appearance after being bitten by a snake; take a look here…
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Trailer and poster for indie horror Animosity

Following last year’s The Velocipastor, Wild Eye Releasing has unearthed director Brendan Steere’s directorial debut Animosity. Set for release this month, the film stars Tracy Willet and Marcin Paluch as a newlywed couple that discover that the woods surrounding their new home is host to a sinister supernatural presence. Check out the poster, trailer and images here…