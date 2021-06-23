Cancel
Public Safety

Wayne PD: Officers Nab Accused Ambulance Thief Burglarizing Route 23 Starbucks

By Jerry DeMarco
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IO0ym_0adEGrcP00
Jonathan Roman Photo Credit: WAYNE PD

A repeat offender caught driving a stolen ambulance last year was arrested by Wayne police after he broke into a Starbucks on Route 23 overnight, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers Kevin MacDonald, Michael Sweeney and Trevor Costabile found Jonathan Roman, 35, hiding in a storeroom after responding to a burglar alarm at the Willowbrook Mall-area café shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Roman, of Paterson, had stashed more than $500 that he’d stolen from shop registers in a refrigerator, Daly said.

An alarm company representative told police a burglar was seen on camera near the drive-thru window, the captain said.

Moments later, MacDonald spotted Roman, who ducked down inside the window, he said.

Officer Ersan Bayram arrived soon after and covered the front entrance. His colleagues searched the shop and quickly took Roman into custody, Daly said.

Roman was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await arraignment on charges of burglary and attempted theft.

Charges are still pending against him in connection with the theft of an ambulatory transport van in early May 2020.

Police in Fairfield nabbed Roman on Route 46 at Plymouth Street after the vehicle’s owner pinpointed its location with a GPS system.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

