Martina McBride
Martina McBride is set to be the subject of a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, "Martina McBride: The Power Of Her Voice," which will unveil next month (on Friday, July 30th), and run through Saturday, August 7th, 2022. McBride has been one of Country music's most powerful voices since her debut on RCA Nashville in 1992. That inspired the name for the exhibit, which will showcase her legacy over the years.www.allaccess.com