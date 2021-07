It's July, and every baseball fan knows what that means...IT'S TRADE SEASON, BABY!. With the trade deadline on the horizon, the rumor mill begins to swirl. The Yankees have already made a move, bringing speedy outfielder back to New York earlier today for a minor league pitcher. The Yankees are likely not done, and neither are the Mets. In our weekly chat with ESPN's Buster Olney, Charlie and I picked the brain of one of the most well-connected reporters in the game about what rumors he's been hearing.