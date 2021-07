A note left by a pilot on a plane that hasn’t flown since last spring is a poignant look back to the beginning of the pandemic. Last March, Captain Chris Dennis parked Delta ship 3009 at Victorville Airport in the California desert. Like many of us, he imagined this would just be a two-week lockdown before the world opened up again. He had no idea that plane wouldn’t take to the air again for another 435 days.