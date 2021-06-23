Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

The Doximity IPO Is a Rare Day-One Buy

By Mike Stenger
Money Morning
 9 days ago

The rise of cloud-based medicine makes the Doximity IPO one of the hottest of 2021. Doximity stock will go public this week at $4 billion valuation. Whether or not you’ve heard of the company, it meets a highly relevant need in its field today. Think about how necessary it was...

moneymorning.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Linkedin#Big Pharma#Stocks#Docs#Saas#Linkedin#Telehealth#Sec#Doximity Profitable#Teladoc Health Inc#Tdoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Facebook
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Comparing Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) and Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) and Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership. Profitability. This table compares Option Care Health and Signify...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

DiDi Stock Falls Just Days After IPO: Technical Levels To Watch

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) shares were trading lower Friday after China announced a cybersecurity review days after the stock went public. China’s internet regulator said it’s investigating the company’s cybersecurity risks. DiDi Global is a Chinese ride-sharing company similar to Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT). DiDi Global...
StocksMoney Morning

Buy These Three Stocks Now for More "Fractional Shares" Profits

If you want to know just how much more opportunity there is for retail investors nowadays, then you only need to look back to a mere few years ago. Before the advent of discount brokerages and "app-based mobile investing," platforms changed the investing game forever…. Just think of the ease...
BusinessMoney Morning

The Top Retail Stock to Trade This Summer

The retail sector is booming this summer as investors shake off inflation fears, and today, I’m bringing you a profit play on the cream of the retail crop. If you’ve been following along at my free newsletter, Straight-Up Profits, you know I haven’t been able to stop talking about Hibbett Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) over the last year or so. And for good reason – it was a staple during lockdowns, as a top seller of at-home workout equipment. That won’t be changing now on the other side of the pandemic, as the go-to one-stop shop for all your little league, recreational, and pro-sporting needs.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

EverCommerce (EVCM) IPO Stock Is a Good Buy as Economy Rebounds

In July, the U.S. IPO markets look set to continue the momentum from June. EverCommerce has priced its IPO and is listing on July 1. What’s the forecast for EverCommerce stock and should you buy the IPO?. Article continues below advertisement. EverCommerce provides SaaS services to small and medium-sized companies...
Businesssiliconangle.com

SentinelOne and Didi set IPO prices ahead of big day for public offerings

Cybersecurity provider SentinelOne Inc. and Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. today both set their initial public offering prices ahead of a big day for public offerings on U.S. equities markets Wednesday. At $35 per share, SentinelOne will have a market value of $8.87 billion based on outstanding share listings...
StocksMoney Morning

Didi Stock Priced High and Is Still the Best IPO to Buy This Year

Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing (NYSE: DIDI) went public Wednesday, June 30. The company has been called the “Uber of China.”. After selling 317 million American Depository Shares (ADS), the Didi Chuxing IPO raised $4.4 billion as it priced on the high end of its expected range, $14. The company was valued at $73 billion total.
Medical & Biotechetftrends.com

A Biotech ETF to Track Nasdaq’s Industry-Setting Benchmark

As investors consider the regulatory, scientific, and demographic factors driving today’s growth in biotechnology industry, they can look to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index’s methodology and one related exchange traded fund, which could lead to the best representation of the sector. In the recent webcast, The Biotech Trek: A Short History...
StocksMoney Morning

Why Duolingo Stock Is a Strong Buy on Robinhood IPO Access

Investors get the chance to buy Duolingo stock at the IPO price via Robinhood starting today. All you need to do is request shares via the Robinhood app for a chance to be randomly selected to receive the shares. This is part of Robinhood's new IPO Access feature, giving retail...
MarketsMoney Morning

Why This Bitcoin Sell-Off Is Yet Another Great Time to Buy

In an interview here back in early January, my friend, Money Map Press colleague, and cryptocurrency expert David Zeiler predicted that Bitcoin would triple to $100,000 by the end of 2021. At the time, the crypto bellwether was trading at about $31,400. By mid-April – just ahead of the stock...
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

10,000 physicians participate in Doximity IPO: 8 things to know

Thousands of physicians purchased stock in health IT and telehealth networking platform Doximity during its initial public offering, according to a June 24 CNBC report. The platform, often referring to itself as "LinkedIn for doctors," filed its initial public offering May 28. For the offering, Doximity reserved 15 percent of the shares for physicians in the network.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Kevin Spain Buys 775,000 Shares

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Forbes

Doximity’s IPO Mints A New Healthcare Billionaire

The explosion of social networking IPOs over the past decade—Facebook, LinkedIn, Snapchat and more—minted a new class of tech billionaires capitalizing on personal and professional connections through digital platforms. But the latest member of the club took a more targeted approach by developing a social network for the healthcare industry. That company, San Francisco, California-based Doximity, is often described as a “LinkedIn For Doctors.” Doximity ended its first day of trading at $53 per share last Thursday, more than double the $26 per share it priced its IPO. That public debut catapulted cofounder and CEO Jeff Tangney, 48, who launched the company in 2010, to billionaire status thanks to his 32.9% stake, worth $2.8 billion as of Tuesday’s close.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy Onion Global After Its Busted IPO?

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) has been one of the worst tech IPOs of 2021. The Chinese e-commerce company went public at $7.25 per share in early May, closed at $7 on the first day, and is now only worth about $3.80. Investors' turn from growth to value stocks amid inflation fears...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

This Day In Market History: The First Internet Software IPO

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened?: On this day in 1995, Spyglass, Inc. became the first-ever publicly traded internet software company. Where The Market Was: The Dow closed at 4,556.79. The S&P 500 traded at around 544.73.