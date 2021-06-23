The Doximity IPO Is a Rare Day-One Buy

The retail sector is booming this summer as investors shake off inflation fears, and today, I’m bringing you a profit play on the cream of the retail crop. If you’ve been following along at my free newsletter, Straight-Up Profits, you know I haven’t been able to stop talking about Hibbett Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) over the last year or so. And for good reason – it was a staple during lockdowns, as a top seller of at-home workout equipment. That won’t be changing now on the other side of the pandemic, as the go-to one-stop shop for all your little league, recreational, and pro-sporting needs.